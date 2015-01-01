SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cénat JM, McIntee SE, Guerrier M, Derivois D, Rousseau C, Dalexis RD, Bukaka J, Makila-Balayulu O. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00127-020-01904-x

32537693

PURPOSE: Ebola virus disease (EVD) is associated with high anxiety and multiple bereavement that can induce severe psychological distress (SPD) in individuals living in affected communities. Using data from the EVD and Mental Health project (EboMH), this study assessed the prevalence and determinants of SPD symptoms in a representative sample of adults in communities affected by EVD.

METHODS: A representative sample of 1614 adults (50% women) aged 18-85 years completed measures assessing exposure level to EVD, stigmatization related to EVD, and psychological distress.

RESULTS: In total, 45.58% of individuals from the cities and villages affected by EVD reported SPD.

RESULTS showed significant differences for residence area, employment, age, education level, and religion, but not for gender. Exposure level to EVD (β = 0.11, p < 0.001; OR = 1.12, 95% CI [1.08-1.16]), stigmatization related to EVD (β = 0.06, p < 0.001; OR = 1.06, 95% CI [1.05-1.07]), and living in rural areas (β = 0.67, p < 0.001; OR = .51, 95% CI [.36-.72]) predicted SPD symptoms.

CONCLUSIONS: Evidence-based global mental health programs in high-risk mortality epidemic contexts should take into account the high psychological distress in the affected areas.


Psychological distress; Ebola virus disease; Exposure to Ebola virus disease; Stigmatization related to Ebola virus disease

