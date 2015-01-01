|
Cénat JM, McIntee SE, Guerrier M, Derivois D, Rousseau C, Dalexis RD, Bukaka J, Makila-Balayulu O. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32537693
PURPOSE: Ebola virus disease (EVD) is associated with high anxiety and multiple bereavement that can induce severe psychological distress (SPD) in individuals living in affected communities. Using data from the EVD and Mental Health project (EboMH), this study assessed the prevalence and determinants of SPD symptoms in a representative sample of adults in communities affected by EVD.
Language: en
Psychological distress; Ebola virus disease; Exposure to Ebola virus disease; Stigmatization related to Ebola virus disease