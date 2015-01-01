|
Citation
|
Campbell J, Howland J, Hess C, Nelson K, Stern RA, Torres A, Olshaker J. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2020; 6(1): e000752.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32537243 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: There is evidence of socioeconomic disparities with respect to the implementation of student-sports concussion laws nationally. The purpose of this study was to examine school sociodemographic characteristics associated with the provision of computerised baseline neurocognitive testing (BNT) in Massachusetts (MA) high schools, and to assess whether the scope of testing is associated with the economic status of student populations in MA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; injury; concussion; public health; research