Abstract

The goal of this study was to determine the injury profiles of Canadian children who presented to the Emergency Department from 1990 to 2016 due to an injury caused while traveling in a form of land transportation that did not require child restraint. A case series was conducted using data from the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (eCHIRPP). Children who were injured while travelling on land transportation for which child restraint is not required, who presented to a Canadian Emergency Department that participates in eCHIRPP between April 1, 1990 to August 29, 2016, were included. Overall, 1856 children sustained 2139 injuries (mean age: 9.8 years (SD 4.5), 45.5% male). The majority of children were injured on a school bus (49.3%). The most commonly injured body part was the head or neck (52.6%). The most common type of injury was a superficial or open wound (33.1%), followed by traumatic brain injury (19.3%). Overall, 39.4% of injuries required no treatment in hospital. Overall, approximately 70 children presented to eCHIRPP EDs per year on a land transportation vehicle that does not require restraints. Biomechanical studies are needed to improve safety on land transportation vehicles that do not require seatbelts.

Language: en