Abstract

The purpose of this research was to evaluate the interaction of left-turn and opposing through traffic volumes for permitted and protected left-turn phasing at intersections and develop boundaries that help identify when to switch from permitted to protected phasing at signalized intersections. Permitted phasing allows vehicles to turn left after yielding to opposing vehicles; protected phasing provides an exclusive phase for vehicles to turn left without opposition; and protected-permitted phasing combines these phasing alternatives, allowing both permitted and protected turning movements. Intersections with 1, 2, and 3 opposing-lane configurations with permitted and protected-permitted models (split into green times of 10, 15, and 20 s) were analyzed for a total of 12 simulation models. Each model was divided into 100-225 different volume scenarios, with incremental increases in left-turn and opposing volumes. By exporting trajectory files from VISSIM and importing these into the Surrogate Safety Assessment Model, crossing conflicts for each volume combination in each model were extracted. MATLAB was then used to create contour maps representing the number of crossing conflicts per hour associated with different combinations of left-turn and opposing volume. Basic decision boundaries were examined in each contour map. Statistical analysis software was used to perform a linear regression analysis on transformed data and to develop natural log-based equations that form the decision boundaries for each configuration and phase alternative. These equations were graphed and final decision boundaries developed for the 1-, 2-, and 3-lane configurations between permitted and protected-permitted phasing as well as between protected-permitted and protected phasing.

