Luan S, Li M, Li X, Ma X. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105613.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32544671
Bicycle wrong way riding (WWR) is a dangerous and often neglected behavior that engenders threats to traffic safety. Owing to the lack of exposure data, the detection of WWR and its relationship with the built environment (BE) factors remain unclear. Accordingly, this study fills the research gaps by proposing a WWR detection framework based on bike-sharing trajectories collected from Chengdu, China. Moreover, this study adopts Negative Binomial-based Additive Decision Tree to investigate the impacts of built environment on WWR frequencies.
Built environment; Bike sharing; Bicycle wrong way riding; Decision tree