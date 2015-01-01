Abstract

Bicycling at night is dangerous, with vehicle passing distances being a key concern, given that the main cause of night-time bicycling fatalities is from motorists hitting bicyclists from behind. However, little is known about vehicle passing distances at night or how they are affected by bicyclist visibility. This study assessed the impact of different bicyclist visibility configurations on vehicle passing distances at night-time. Fourteen licenced drivers with normal vision (age 24.2 ± 3.7 years) drove an experimental vehicle with low-beam headlights around a 1-km section of a closed-road circuit at night. Each lap involved passing two bicyclists displaying one of four visibility configurations: Control (red rear-facing light and reflector), Handlebars (control plus two red rear-facing lights on each handlebar), Helmet (control plus one red rear-facing light on the helmet), and Leg Retro-reflectors (control plus retro-reflective strips positioned on the knees and ankles). Participants were instructed to pass each bicyclist at a distance of 1-metre at a speed no greater than 50 km/hr, consistent with Queensland's Minimum Passing Distance rule. Participants completed eight laps, two for each configuration, in a randomised sequence. Passing distance was measured using a vehicle-mounted ultra-sonic sensor (ToughSonic14; Senix). Following each lap, participants rated the difficulty level in judging the 1-metre passing distance, as well as their estimated passing distance. Visibility configuration significantly affected passing distance (p = 0.001), with wider passing distances for the Handlebar configuration (1.54 ± 0.62 m), followed by the Helmet (1.51 ± 0.63 m), Leg Retro-reflectors (1.50 ± 0.62 m) which were all significantly greater than the Control (1.42 ± 0.57 m), but not significantly different from each other. There was also a significant effect of visibility configuration on difficulty rating (p = 0.035), with the Control rated as the most difficult, followed by Helmet, Handlebars and Leg Retro-reflectors. Overall, additional visibility aids resulted in wider vehicle passing distances, likely due to enhanced visual cues for drivers. The findings suggest that bicyclists should incorporate additional visibility aids to encourage safer passing distances of vehicles at night-time.

