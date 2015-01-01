Abstract

Past roadside safety studies mostly evaluated the impact of traffic barrier geometric features using simulation tools or by conducting field crash tests. While past simulation and field crash tests could present important findings for upgrading the geometric design of traffic barriers, there is still a gap regarding conducting an actual data analysis on side traffic barriers crashes with regards to their geometric dimensions. This paper aims at filling this gap by combining a statewide dataset of side traffic barrier geometric features with historical crashes on interstate roads in Wyoming. Therefore, geometric features including system height, post-spacing, lateral offset (from the edge of pavement), and side-slope of over 150 miles of side traffic barriers were inventoried by conducting a field survey on interstate roads in Wyoming. For the statistical analysis, a random-parameters ordered logit model was utilized to investigate variables impacting crash severity of side traffic barriers. It was found that system height could significantly impact the crash severity of side box beam barriers. Box beam barriers with a system height between 25 and 31 in. were identified to be less severe in comparison to other height categories, while showing minimum risks of severe crashes in the system height of 29-31 in.. On the other hand, box beam barriers with a height taller than 31 in. may increase crash severity.

Language: en