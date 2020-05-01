Abstract

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is common among commercial vehicle operators (CVOs) in all modes of transportation, including truck, bus, air, rail and maritime operations. OSA is highly prevalent and increases the risk of drowsiness-related crashes in CVOs. Internationally, specific regulations regarding its identification and management vary widely or do not exist; medical examiners and sleep medicine specialists are urged to use available guidance documents in their absence.. Education, screening, prompt identification and treatment and ongoing surveillance to ensure effective therapy can lower the risk of fatigue-related crashes.

