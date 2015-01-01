Abstract

The aim of this study was to use numerical simulations and analytical procedures to compare a cyclist's performance in three different cycling positions. An elite level road cyclist competing at a national level was recruited for this research. The bicycle was 7 kg and the cyclist 55 kg. A 3D scan was taken of the subject on the competition bicycle, wearing race gear and helmet in the upright position, in the handlebar drops (dropped position) and leaning on the elbows (elbows position). Numerical simulations by computer fluid dynamics in Fluent CFD code assessed the coefficient of drag at 11.11 m/s. Following that, a set of assumptions were employed to assess cycling performance from 1 to 22 m/s. Drag values ranged between 0.16 and 99.51 N across the different speeds and positions. The cyclist mechanical power in the elbows position differed from the upright position between 0 and 23% and from the dropped position from 0 to 21%. The cyclist's energy cost in the upright position differed 2 to 16% in comparison to the elbows position and the elbows position had less 2 to 14% energy cost in comparison to the dropped position. The estimated time of arrival was computed for a 220,000 m distance and it varied between 7,715.03 s (2 h:8 min:24 s) and 220,000 s (61 h:6 min:40 s) across the different speeds and positions. In the elbows position, is expected that a cyclist may improve the winning time up to 23% in comparison to he upright and dropped position across the studied speeds.

Language: en