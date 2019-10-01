Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the effect of relaxation on reducing stress levels in Air Traffic Controller (ATC).



METHOD: The study design used quasi experimental research with pre-test post-test control group design. The sample of the research was ATC employees in Makassar Air Traffic Service Center, which amounted to 60 people consisting of 30 people given relaxation therapy interventions and 30 people as a control group. Datacollection using questionnaires and blood pressure measurements. Data collection was done using the stress scale questionnaire (Perceived Stress Scale) and using the job stress NIOSH questionnaire.



RESULTS: The results of the statistical test at the pretest and posttest with the Wilcoxon Sign Rank Test showed a value of z=-2670 and a value of p=0.008 (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: The conclusion that there were significant differences in work stress between pre-test and post-test in the intervention group, so there was a significant decrease in work stress after being given relaxation therapy.

Language: en