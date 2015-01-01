Abstract

Guided by the communicative ecology model of successful aging (CEMSA), this study examined how older adults' and their romantic partners' age-related communication indirectly predicts older adults' perceptions of aging well, depressive symptoms, and alcohol use disorder (AUD) symptoms, via aging efficacy. Older adults were profiled as engaged, bantering, and disengaged agers. Romantic partners were profiled as engaged, bantering-high health, disengaged, and gloomy agers. Bantering older adults, disengaged older adults, and older adults with disengaged partners reported lower perceptions of aging well and more depressive symptoms, via lower aging efficacy (relative to engaged older adults and older adults with engaged partners). Also relative to engaged older adults, disengaged older adults reported more AUD symptoms, via lower aging efficacy. The indirect association involving AUD symptoms suggests that the CEMSA's boundary conditions might be expanded to include more objective variants of successful aging.



RESULTS also suggest the merit of future family studies on how age-related communication might predict successful aging.

Language: en