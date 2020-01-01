|
Citation
Truong LT, Nguyen HTT, Tay R. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105627.
Affiliation
School of Business IT & Logistics, RMIT University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32559660
Abstract
Since motorcycle taxi drivers often work long hours, fatigue would affect their riding abilities, impacting crash risks. However, there is limited understanding about motorcycle taxi drivers' fatigue-related crashes. This study investigates self-reported fatigue-related crashes among motorcycle taxi drivers in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Language: en
Keywords
crashes; fatigue; motorcycle; ride-hailing; taxi