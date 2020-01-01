|
Citation
|
Ding H, Sze NN, Li H, Guo Y. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105652.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Transportation, Southeast University, China; Jiangsu Key Laboratory of Urban ITS, China; Jiangsu Province Collaborative Innovation Center of Modern Urban Traffic Technologies, China. Electronic address: guoyanyong@seu.edu.cn.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32559657
|
Abstract
|
Cycling is increasingly promoted as a sustainable transport mode. However, bicyclists are more vulnerable to fatality and severe injury in road crashes, compared to vehicle occupants. It is necessary to identify the contributory factors to crashes and injuries involving bicyclists. For the prediction of motor vehicle crashes, comprehensive traffic count data, i.e. AADT and vehicle kilometer traveled (VKT), are commonly available to proxy the exposure. However, extensive bicycle count data are usually not available. In this study, revealed bicycle trip data of a public bicycle rental system in the Greater London is used to proxy the bicycle crash exposure. Random parameter negative binomial models are developed to measure the relationship between possible risk factors and bicycle crash frequency at the zonal level, based on the crash data in the Greater London in 2012-2013.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bicycle safety; Exposure; Land use; Random parameter negative binomial model; Travel behavior