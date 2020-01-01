SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bates L, Somoray K, Lennon A. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105619.

Centre of Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q), Institute for Health and Biomedical Innovation, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105619

32553891

Provisional (or intermediate) drivers do not always comply with graduated driver licensing restrictions and road laws. The aim of this study was to explore the effect of parenting style on young driver compliance with licensing restrictions. Two surveys, the first a sample of parents of provisionally licensed drivers (n = 101) from Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory (Australia), while the second, and separate sample, was of provisionally licensed drivers (n = 132) from Queensland. A series of regression analyses identified that parents who reported higher levels of control were more likely to feel responsible for their child's driving and to have a child that complied with licensing restrictions. Parents who reported higher levels of support were more likely to offer their child practical assistance in order to help them to comply with licensing restrictions. Young drivers who reported that their parents had higher levels of control were more likely to indicate that they complied with restrictions. Given that parenting style appears to influence provisional driver compliance with licensing requirements, there may be an opportunity to develop interventions to enhance compliance.

Language: en

Graduated driver licensing; Intermediate driver; Novice driver; Parents; Provisional driver; Teen driver

