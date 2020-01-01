|
Maurage P, Lannoy S, Mange J, Grynberg D, Beaunieux H, Banovic I, Gierski F, Naassila M. Alcohol Alcohol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INSERM UMR 1247, Research Group on Alcohol and Pharmacodependences, GRAP, University of Picardie Jules Verne, Amiens 80025, France.
32556202
RATIONALE: Binge drinking (BD), characterized by recurring alternations between intense intoxication episodes and abstinence periods, is the most frequent alcohol consumption pattern in youth and is growing in prevalence among older adults. Many studies have underlined the specific harmful impact of this habit by showing impaired abilities in a wide range of cognitive functions among binge drinkers, as well as modifications of brain structure and function. AIMS: Several controversies and inconsistencies currently hamper the harmonious development of the field and the recognition of BD as a specific alcohol consumption pattern. The main concern is the absence of consensual BD conceptualization, leading to variability in experimental group selection and alcohol consumption evaluation. The present paper aims at overcoming this key issue through a two-step approach.
Language: en