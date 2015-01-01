|
Citation
Rees C, Thomson L. BJPsych Open 2020; 6(4): e62.
Affiliation
Forensic Psychiatry, University of Edinburgh; The State Hospital, Scotland; and The Forensic Mental Health Managed Care Network, Scotland, UK.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
32552922
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Premature mortality among patients experiencing forensic care is high. This paper examines the morbidity and mortality of all Scottish high secure patients in 1992/1993 and followed up 20 years later through the context of recovery. AIMS: To explore morbidity and delineate which patients are at greatest risk of premature mortality. To assess the extent of suicide and unnatural deaths. To establish which factors, if any, appear protective.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Forensic mental health; morbidity; premature mortality; unnatural death