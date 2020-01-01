|
Black E, Govindasamy L, Auld R, McArdle K, Sharpe C, Dawson A, Vazquez S, Brett J, Friend C, Shaw V, Tyner S, McDonald C, Koop D, Tall G, Welsby D, Habig K, Madeddu D, Cretikos M. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 213: e108070.
Clinical Quality and Safety, Centre for Population Health, New South Wales Ministry of Health, St Leonards 2065, NSW, Australia.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32554172
BACKGROUND: A substantial increase in drug-related harm was observed during the 2018-2019 music festival season in New South Wales, Australia, including the deaths of five young people. As part of a rapid public health response, the New South Wales Ministry of Health referred samples from patients with suspected severe drug-related illness for forensic toxicological testing to identify the type and concentration of substances associated with the presentations.
Ecstasy; Fatalities; Harm reduction; MDMA; Music festivals; Toxicity