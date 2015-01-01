Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the cost of detection response task performance on cognitive load.



BACKGROUND: Measuring system operator's cognitive load is a foremost challenge in human factors and ergonomics. The detection response task is a standardized measure of cognitive load. It is hypothesized that, given its simple reaction time structure, it has no cost on cognitive load. We set out to test this hypothesis by utilizing pupil diameter as an alternative metric of cognitive load.



METHOD: Twenty-eight volunteers completed one of four experimental tasks with increasing levels of cognitive demand (control, 0-back, 1-back, and 2-back) with or without concurrent DRT performance. Pupil diameter was selected as nonintrusive metric of cognitive load. Self-reported workload was also recorded.



RESULTS: A significant main effect of DRT presence was found for pupil diameter and self-reported workload. Larger pupil diameter was found when the n-back task was performed concurrently with the DRT, compared to no-DRT conditions. Consistent results were found for mental workload ratings and n-back performance.



CONCLUSION: Results indicate that DRT performance produced an added cost on cognitive load. The magnitude of the change in pupil diameter was comparable to that observed when transitioning from a condition of low task load to one where the 2-back was performed. The significant increase in cognitive load accompanying DRT performance was also reflected in higher self-reported workload. APPLICATION: DRT is a valuable tool to measure operator's cognitive load. However, these results advise caution when discounting it as cost-free metric with no added burden on operator's cognitive resources.

Language: en