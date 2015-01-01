Abstract

Although a significant proportion of road hazards and its associated health risks in Nigeria involves motorcycles, relatively little research explores whether commercial motorcyclists have unique seasonal accident experiences. This paper analyses survey data from 241 commercial motorcyclists in selected terminals in Ifo, Nigeria, to explore how road hazards and health risks experienced differ from one season to another. The study established that seasonality of motorcycle hazards and health risks cannot be assumed across the terminals and routes as some were dominant in either raining or dry seasons or both. In particular, most motorcycle hazards and health risks were less likely caused by seasonal variation but human errors and road conditions. The results underscore the importance of collecting commercial motorcyclists' perceptual data because many experiences hazard and health risks that are burdensome to them.

