BACKGROUND: Earlier engagement in risk-taking behaviors has been associated with more severe mental health problems across development. However, sex differences in risk-outcome relationships remain underexplored and mental health outcomes spanning both ends of the internalizing and externalizing spectra are rarely considered within the same sample. The present study examined associations between age at initiation of alcohol use, illicit drug use, and sexual intercourse, and symptoms of internalizing, externalizing, depression and self-harm, for males and females.



METHODS: The present study analyzed self-report survey data from a nationally representative sample of Australian adolescents (N=2,950). Logistic regression models were conducted separately for males and females to test the association of early (age 15 or younger) and concurrent (age 16-17) initiation of alcohol use, illicit drug use and sexual behavior with symptoms of internalizing, externalizing, depression and self-harm at age 16-17.



RESULTS: Risk-taking behaviors were associated with all mental health outcomes. Generally, earlier initiation of risk-taking behaviors demonstrated stronger associations with mental health outcomes than concurrent initiation. Associations between risk-taking behaviors and mental health outcomes varied by participant sex and mental health outcome. LIMITATIONS: Mechanisms underlying the relationship between risk-taking behaviors and mental health problems were not tested and the sample had not yet reached early adulthood.



CONCLUSIONS: Risk-taking behaviors, particularly when initiated early, share links with multiple mental health problems in adolescence. Public health strategies to delay the onset of risk-taking behaviors may therefore incur multiple benefits as might an integrated approach to mental health prevention programs for youth.



