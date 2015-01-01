Abstract

In August 2019, the Virginia Poison Center (VPC) and the Blue Ridge Poison Center (BRPC) were contacted concerning patients experiencing repeated episodes of marked hypoglycemia following ingestion of a male enhancement supplement tablet marketed as "V8" in convenience stores in central Virginia. Over the following 3 months, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) conducted an investigation and identified 17 patients meeting the case definition (severe hypoglycemia within 48 hours of consuming an over-the-counter male enhancement supplement in a man with no history of use of insulin or other medication used to control blood glucose). Analysis of the V8 tablets revealed that most contained glyburide, a sulfonylurea oral hypoglycemic used in the treatment of diabetes and associated with prolonged hypoglycemia following overdose (1). To stem this outbreak, V8 was removed from stores when found, and public service announcements were released. The public health implications of V8 use include the potential for substantial morbidity from hypoglycemic episodes and the potential for mortality if health care services are not accessed in a timely manner when hypoglycemia occurs. The presence of V8 in the market poses a serious threat to public health because of its potentially life-threatening adverse effects.

