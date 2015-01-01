Abstract

BACKGROUND: Very few studies have conducted an economic assessment of Brief Motivational Intervention (BMI) in patients suffering from traumatic injuries related to alcohol and/or substance use. Furthermore, findings concerning the potential long-term economic benefits of BMI applied in nursing are promising but very scarce.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to analyze the costs and benefits associated with the application of a BMI program by nursing staff to patients hospitalized for trauma related to substance use.



METHODS: An analysis of costs and benefits was conducted in a nonrandomized study of a retrospective cohort of patients. An intervention and follow-up (of 10 to 52 months) of patients between 16 and 70 years of age admitted for traumatic injuries in University Hospital of Granada was carried out with a cohort of 294 patients (Intervention = 162 vs. No Intervention = 132) between 2011 and 2016. The National Health Service's (NHS) perspective on the use of medical resources and the costs associated with intervention and recidivism was considered. A cost analysis with a 5-year timeframe and a subsequent analysis of sensitivity were conducted.



RESULTS: Direct medical costs associated with trauma recidivism were significantly lower in patients who received BMI, as compared to patients who did not receive it. The cost-benefit ratio reflects NHS savings for each euro invested in BMI.



DISCUSSION: The implementation of BMI program in nursing care may be profitable from an economic standpoint, justifying the inclusion of these programs in hospitals both due to their efficacy and the potential savings incurred by the health system. This study addresses the lack of evidence regarding the economic implications linked to the effectiveness of the intervention to reduce substance use and trauma recidivism.



RESULTS identify BMI delivered in hospitals by nurses as a technique that offers the potential for reducing costs linked to trauma recidivism. The research has important practical implications for hospital nurses and doctors.

Language: en