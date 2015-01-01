|
Citation
Malik K, Kommana S, Paul J, Krakauer M. Orbit 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Ophthalmology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University , Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32552411
Abstract
Synthetic cannabinoids are a relatively new and increasingly popular recreational drug. While used for their hallucinogenic properties similar to natural cannabis, they have a greater and more serious side effect profile, including potentially severe neuropsychiatric toxicity. We report the cases of two patients with untreated schizophrenia who presented after ocular self-injury while intoxicated on K2. Both patients hallucinated that a bug was behind their eye, and in their attempts at removing the bug, damaged the periocular soft tissue. To our knowledge these are the first reports of ocular self-injury from synthetic cannabinoid intoxication.
Language: en
Keywords
K2; ocular self injury; self-harm; synthetic cannabinoid