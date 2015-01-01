|
Argote-Aramendiz K, Molloy MS, Hart A, Voskayan A, Sarin R, Ciottone GR. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Harvard Medical School, Boston, MassachusettsUSA.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
PMID
32552918
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Colombia is the fourth largest country in South America. It is an upper middle-income country with an estimated population of 49.2 million people, and road traffic collisions (RTCs) are the second most common cause of traumatic death. The United Nations (UN) proclaimed 2011 to 2020 as the "Decade of Action for Road Safety." In this context, the government of Colombia established the National Road Safety Plan (PNSV) for the period 2011-2021, aiming to reduce RTC-related deaths by 26%. Some road safety laws (RSLs) were implemented before the PNSV, but their impact on deaths and injuries is still not known. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate whether these RSLs have had a long-term effect on road safety in the country.
Language: en
Keywords
Colombia; mortality; public health; road safety laws; road traffic collisions