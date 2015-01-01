Abstract

Suicide is one of the most common causes of death in adolescents. This study identified trends in the prevalence of and factors influencing suicidal ideation and attempts among Korean adolescents. Data were drawn from the third through the thirteenth (2007-2017) annual Korean Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Surveys. Participants included stratified, multistage clustered samples selected from 400 middle schools and 400 high schools annually. Depression, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts were binary dependent variables (requiring answers of yes or no). A total of 818,684 adolescents were targeted and 788,411 adolescents completed the survey. The prevalence rates of both suicidal ideation and attempts gradually decreased from 23.7% and 5.8%, respectively, in 2007 to 12.1% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2017. Overall, 16.8% of participants had suicidal ideation and 3.9% had suicide attempts during the survey period. During logistic regression analysis, depression was most strongly associated with suicidal ideation (adjusted odds ratio: 5.78 [95% confidence interval: 5.64-5.88]) and suicide attempts (adjusted odds ratio: 5.56, [95% confidence interval: 5.22-5.83]). Despite decreasing trends, the high rate of suicidal behaviors remains a critical public health problem. Depression most strongly predicts suicidal behaviors. Early interventions are essential to treat depression and reduce or prevent suicide.

