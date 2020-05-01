|
Yıldız M. J. Adolesc. 2020; 82: 32-40.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32562924
INTRODUCTION: While a number of studies have found an association between stressful life events and adolescent suicidality, underlying mechanisms linking the two continue to be inadequately understood. Drawing upon the stress process, general strain, and support deterioration theories, this study examined the relationship between stressful life events and suicidality in U.S. adolescents, focusing on the mediating roles of depression, substance use, and perceived social support.
Suicide; Depression; Substance use; Social support; Adolescence; Stressful life events