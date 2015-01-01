Abstract

BACKGROUND: Long-haul truck drivers (LHTDs) suffer from long work hours often resulting in fatigue. Although several studies have reported that fatigue can contribute to crashes, no study has identified the location and patterns of fatigue-related crashes and solicited truck driver feedback on potential mitigation strategies. The purpose of this study is 1) to map the location of fatigue-related crashes and 2) examine the perceptions of truck drivers concerning fatigue-related crashes.



METHODS: Using databases from the Saskatchewan Government Insurance, information on LHTD demographics, crashes and their causes, as well as crash location was analyzed. All fatigue-related crashes were then documented and mapped. Additionally, we interviewed 67 LHTDs (mean age = 53.0 ± 12.9; range 23-89; 95% were men) asking questions about fatigue, access to truck stops/rest areas, and provided recommendations for improvement. All interviews were subsequently analyzed using thematic analyses.



RESULTS: On average, there were 20 fatigue-related crashes per year over the 10-year period. Fatigue-related crashes were common across Saskatchewan, however, there was a concentration of crashes along major roadways between major cities. There was a significant association between crashes with age and experience. Despite many LHTDs being fatigued, there was a lack of truck stops/rest areas along highway routes. LHTDs suggested having access to truck stops/rest areas 250-400 km apart with running water and washrooms available.



CONCLUSIONS: Additional truck stops and rest areas are needed in Saskatchewan to ensure LHTDs have more opportunities for rest to reduce fatigue in general, as well as to reduce the risk of fatigue-related crashes.

Language: en