Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since divorce rates are on the rise in Lebanon (an increase of 101% between 2006 and 2017) and since previous international studies have shown a relationship between divorced parents and adolescents' addiction to smoking, alcohol, and the internet, assessing the background of the Lebanese situation was deemed necessary. The study objective was to investigate the association between the divorce of parents and smoking, alcohol, and internet addiction among a representative sample of Lebanese adolescents.



METHODS: This study was a cross-sectional, conducted between January and May 2019 using a proportionate random sample of schools from all Lebanese Mohafazat. Out of 2000 questionnaires distributed; 1810 (90.5%) were completed and collected back.



RESULTS: The mean age was 15.42 ± 1.14 years, with 53.3% females and 74.1% smokers. In addition, 11.9% [95% CI 0.104-0.134] of the adolescents had separated/divorced parents. Divorce in parents was significantly associated with higher alcohol use disorder (Beta = 8.035), higher cigarette dependence (Beta = 2.767) and a higher waterpipe dependence (Beta = 5.263) in adolescents. However, divorce in parents was not associated with internet addiction in adolescents.



CONCLUSION: Parental divorce is correlated to higher alcohol and smoking, but not internet addiction among adolescents. Children whose parents are divorced should be subject to continuous follow-up by their parents and by a psychiatrist/psychologist in order not to develop an addiction that could potentially harm them.

