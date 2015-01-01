|
Citation
Ayon BD, Ofori-Amoah B, Oh JS, Baker K. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105510.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
10.1016/j.aap.2020.105510
PMID
32563729
Abstract
Highlights
• The study develops a crash count model establishing the relationship between lake-effect snow (LES) and traffic crashes.
• The methodological approach uses Integer-valued Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroscedastic (INGARCH) model.
• Negative Binomial INGARCH model outperformed Poisson INGARCH model by managing the overdispersion and autocorrelation issues.
• The model also captured the temporal correlation and allowed nonnegative covariate effects.
• Overall, the proposed method enables safety personnel to better understand the impact of LES on increased crashes.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash frequency; Unobserved heterogeneity; Lake effect snow; NB-INGARCH; Overdispersion
