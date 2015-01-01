Abstract

Highlights



• The study develops a crash count model establishing the relationship between lake-effect snow (LES) and traffic crashes.



• The methodological approach uses Integer-valued Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroscedastic (INGARCH) model.



• Negative Binomial INGARCH model outperformed Poisson INGARCH model by managing the overdispersion and autocorrelation issues.



• The model also captured the temporal correlation and allowed nonnegative covariate effects.



• Overall, the proposed method enables safety personnel to better understand the impact of LES on increased crashes.

Language: en