Citation
Wang X, Cao Y, Jiang P, Niu L, Lyu N. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 57-67.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32563409
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Highway expansions and upgrades are often required to increase road network capacity. The widening of one side of a highway, referred to as 'one-side widening,' is sometimes implemented in these highway expansion projects. During one-side widening, to save costs, openings can be configured on existing medians (as opposed to removing the existing medians altogether). The median openings allow vehicles in the outer lanes to enter the inner lanes, but they also raise safety concerns and may require alternate open-median management strategies for traffic authorities. There is little existing research that has evaluated the safety effect of these open-median management strategies.
Keywords
Driving simulation; Highway expansion; One-side widening; Open-median management; Safety effect evaluation