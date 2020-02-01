|
Ayuso M, Sánchez R, Santolino M. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 37-46.
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32563407
INTRODUCTION: This article analyzes the effect of driver's age in crash severity with a particular focus on those over the age of 65. The greater frequency and longevity of older drivers around the world suggests the need to introduce a possible segmentation within this group at risk, thus eliminating the generic interval of 65 and over as applied today in road safety data and in the automobile insurance sector.
Language: en
Older drivers; Automobile insurance; Bodily injuries damages; Groups at risk; Policy implications