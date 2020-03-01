|
Citation
Calvo JA, Baldwin C, Philips B. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 297-302.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32563405
Abstract
PROBLEM: Automobile crashes are one of the leading causes of death in the United States, especially for younger and older drivers. Additionally, distracted driving is another leading factor in the likelihood of crashes. However, there is little understanding about the interaction between age and secondary task engagement and how that impacts crash likelihood and maneuver safety.
Language: en
Keywords
Naturalistic driving; Aging and driving; Distracted driving; SHRP2