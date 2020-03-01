|
Citation
Wu J, Xu H, Zhang Y, Sun R. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 211-224.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32563396
Abstract
PROBLEM: Potential conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles represent a challenge to pedestrian safety. Near-crash is used as a surrogate metric for pedestrian safety evaluations when historical vehicle-pedestrian crash data are not available. One challenge of using near-crash data for pedestrian safety evaluation is the identification of near-crash events.
Language: en
Keywords
Pedestrian safety; Near-crash identification; Roadside LiDAR