Citation
Ekbrand H, Ekman R, Thodelius C, Möller M. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 143-152.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32563386
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study was to analyze which factors (including factors pertaining to the individual, the household, and the local area) increase the risk of fall injuries for the three age groups with the highest risk for fall injuries in Sweden.
Language: en
Keywords
Fall injuries; Geographical differences; Residence; Risk groups; Socio-economic factors