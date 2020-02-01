|
Citation
|
Campos CI, Pitombo CS, Delhomme P, Quintanilha JA. J. Saf. Res. 2020; 73: 133-142.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32563385
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exploratory data reduction techniques, such as Factor Analysis (FA) and Principal Component Analysis (PCA), are widely used in questionnaire validation with ordinal data, such as Likert Scale data, even though both techniques are indicated to metric measures. In this context, this study presents an e-survey, conducted to obtain self-reported behaviors between Brazilian drivers (N = 1,354, 55.2% of males) and Portuguese drivers (N = 348, 46.6% of males) based on 20 items from the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) on a five-point Likert Scale. This paper aimed to examine DBQ validation using FA and PCA compared to Categorical Principal Component Analysis (CATPCA) which is more indicative to use with Likert Scale data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Factor analysis; Principal Component Analysis; Categorical Principal Component Analysis; Cross-loading; Explained variance; Likert Scale