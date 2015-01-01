|
Citation
|
Acuff SF, Mackillop J, Murphy JG. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32568458
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Behavioral economic alcohol demand is a measure of motivation to consume alcohol and a robust risk factor for alcohol misuse. Social networks that are dense with alcohol are also associated with heavy drinking, but the intersection of these risk factors has not been investigated to date. This study examined these interrelationships with structural equation modeling using cross-sectional data from a diverse community sample of heavy-drinking emerging adults (N = 602).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Alcohol Demand; Emerging Adults; Social Network Analysis