Kamer RS, Warshafsky S, Kamer GC. JAMA Intern. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1769

32568359

Marijuana use impairs driving,1 but researchers have not yet conclusively determined if a state's legalizing recreational marijuana is associated with traffic fatality rates. Two early studies reported no significant change in roadway deaths following legalization in Colorado and Washington,2,3 whereas a study including Oregon reported a temporary increase.4 A more recent study, including 2017 data, found a statistically significant increase in fatal crashes only after commercial stores opened, suggesting that the effect of legalization may take more time to observe.

Language: en
