Tucker CJ, Finkelhor D, Turner H. Am. J. Orthopsychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32567884
Sibling victimization is associated with adjustment problems. Protective factors that reduce the detrimental effects of sibling victimization are unknown. We examined the mediating role of social support from family and friends in the relationship between sibling victimization and adolescents' mental health distress, self-esteem, and delinquency. A telephone survey (N = 850; 49% female) was conducted with a nationally representative sample of United States adolescents (Aged 10 to 17). Three mediation models were tested exploring (a) the unique effects of family and friend support, (b) the relative effects of each type of support, and (c) the effects of total support (family and friend support summed). The three models demonstrated partial mediation of adolescents' mental health and self-esteem. Family and total support, but not friend support, partially mediated the relationship between sibling victimization and delinquency.
