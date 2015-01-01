SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cueva K, Fenaughty A. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2020; 79(1): e1780068.

(Copyright © 2020, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/22423982.2020.1780068

32567981

We estimated 2011-2015 Alaska mortality from modifiable behavioural risk factors using relative risks, hazard ratios, and population attributable fraction estimates from a comprehensive review of peer-reviewed literature; prevalence estimates from government reports; as well as data from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for 2011-2015. To identify the number of deaths attributable to specified risk factors, we used mortality data from the Alaska Division of Public Health, Health Analytics & Vital Records Section. Data included actual reported deaths of Alaska residents for 2011-2015 that matched relevant underlying International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision codes.

The actual causes of death in Alaska in 2011-2015 were estimated to be overweight/physical inactivity (20% of all deaths, 26% of Alaska Native deaths), smoking (18%/18%), alcohol consumption (9%/13%), firearms (4%/4%), and drug use (3%/3%). Other actual causes of death included microbial agents (3%/4%), motor vehicles (2%/2%), and environmental pollution (1%/1%).

This updated methodology reveals that overweight/physical inactivity was the leading cause of death in Alaska, followed closely by smoking. Just three preventable causes made up almost 60% of all deaths, and almost 70% of deaths among Alaska Native people, both highlighting disparities and underscoring prevention needs.


Epidemiology; obesity; Alaska Native; health disparities; smoking

