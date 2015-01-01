|
Citation
|
Cueva K, Fenaughty A. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2020; 79(1): e1780068.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32567981
|
Abstract
|
We estimated 2011-2015 Alaska mortality from modifiable behavioural risk factors using relative risks, hazard ratios, and population attributable fraction estimates from a comprehensive review of peer-reviewed literature; prevalence estimates from government reports; as well as data from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for 2011-2015. To identify the number of deaths attributable to specified risk factors, we used mortality data from the Alaska Division of Public Health, Health Analytics & Vital Records Section. Data included actual reported deaths of Alaska residents for 2011-2015 that matched relevant underlying International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision codes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Epidemiology; obesity; Alaska Native; health disparities; smoking