Abstract

BACKGROUND: The World Health Organisation estimates that 1.35 million people die as a result of road traffic crashes. Motorcycles as a means of transport are increasingly becoming the preferred and easiest means of transportation for most people in developing countries despite the associated risk. This study determined the prevalence and pattern of motorcycle crashes in Adidome among commercial motorcyclists.



Methods: A descriptive, cross-sectional study design was used as 114 commercial motorcyclists were recruited to respond to a pretested research questionnaire in the Adidome district of the Volta Region. Data were analyzed using SPSS, version 22.0. Data were presented as simple descriptive statistics. A chi-square relationship was determined using the demographic variables, and the history of accident at a 95% confidence interval with 0.05 was considered as statistically significant.



Results: The prevalence of road traffic crashes at Adidome was 64.0%. Motorcyclists (74.0%) were reported to have been involved in crashes in the past one year prior to the study. Motorcyclists attributed the last accident to excessive speeding (31.5%) and bad roads (23.3%), this accident as a result of colliding with another motorcycle (50.7%), and slippery surfaces (24.7%). The majority (63.0%) of the respondents had an accident once. The consumption of alcohol was associated with the occurrence of an accident as 34.2% occurred among cyclists who drank alcohol, compared with 29.8% who did not (p < 0.05).



Conclusion: There should be strict implementation of current road traffic regulations of Ghana by the MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, and penalties should be awarded against anybody caught riding a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol. Helmet and other protective devices must be made compulsory for motorcycle riders to prevent injuries, especially head injuries, if an accident occurs.

