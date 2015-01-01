Abstract

A fatal case of drowning under the influence of multiple psychotropic drugs, such as quetiapine, escitalopram, aripiprazole and flunitrazepam, is presented. Quantitative toxicological analysis of a femoral blood sample revealed concentrations of quetiapine, escitalopram, aripiprazole and 7-aminoflunitrazepam (a metabolite of flunitrazepam) of 1.266 µg/ml, 0.609 µg/ml, 0.124 µg/ml and 0.055 µg/ml, respectively. From the autopsy findings, results of toxicological examination and investigation by the authorities, we concluded that the cause of death was drowning under the influence of mainly quetiapine and escitalopram.

