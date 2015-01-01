Abstract

Driving has become common, and distracted driving, especially that caused by WeChat use, is a significant cause of traffic crashes. Based on the theory of planned behavior, this study analyzes self-reports from a sample of 286 drivers from China to explore the influence of different WeChat functions on driving behavior. The analyses reveal that the intention to use WeChat while driving can substantially predict the use of WeChat while driving. Moreover, drivers' attitudes can effectively predict whether they will send texts, listen to voice messages, and send and browse pictures on WeChat while driving. However, drivers' attitudes cannot effectively predict whether they will read texts or send voice messages on WeChat while driving. In recent years, WeChat has become a popular messaging software, and many drivers use it. Therefore, it is important and necessary to raise awareness among drivers about the dangers of using WeChat while driving.

