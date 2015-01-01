Abstract

Although proper sleep is an important topic in adolescent health, little is known about the sleep patterns of adolescents from a longitudinal and non-Western perspective. To fill this gap, the present research conducted a longitudinal study of the impact of demographic and socioeconomic factors on sleep patterns among Korean adolescent students. The relationship could positively or negatively affect sleep. Therefore, it is important to understand which demographic and socioeconomic factors are related to sleep patterns. This study used nationally representative panel data from the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey. A series of descriptive analyses were conducted to provide overall characteristics of the sample. Furthermore, mixed effect regression analysis techniques were employed to test the relationship between demographic and socioeconomic factors and sleep patterns. Paternal employment status was associated with adolescent sleep patterns, while maternal employment status was not. Adolescents with both parents working compared to adolescents with one parent or none working showed different sleep patterns on weekdays but not on weekends. Both parents possessing college degrees, household income, living in an urban area, and family type were associated with adolescent sleep pattern indicators to varying degrees. Some of these associations varied according to adolescent sex. This study provides insight into the impact of demographic and socioeconomic factors on weekend and weekday sleep patterns among adolescent students by sex. These findings provide information for the promotion of healthy sleep in adolescents by addressing demographic and socioeconomic factors.

