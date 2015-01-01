Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1136/bmjsem-2019-000675.].



Eliakim E, Morgulev E, Lidor R, et al. Estimation of injury costs: financial damage of English Premier League teams’ underachievement due to injuries. BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine 2020;6:e000675. doi:10.1136/bmjsem-2019-000675.



The article has been corrected since it was published online. The authors want to alert the readers to the following errors identified in the published version. The “Competing interests” statement has been updated as well.



In the Results section of the abstract, the first sentence should read “We found a statistically significant relationship (r=−0.46, 95% CI −0.6 to −0.28, p=0.001)…”



In the “Results” section at page 3, the first sentences of the third and fifth paragraph should read as



“In figure 1, a statistically significant relationship (r=−0.46, 95% CI −0.6 to −0.28, p<0.0001)…”



“Figure 2 displays the statistically significant relationship (r=−0.38, 95% CI −0.54 to −0.2, p=0.001)…”

