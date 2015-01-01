|
Citation
Keikha M, Qorbani M, Kazemi Tabaee MS, Djalalinia S, Kelishadi R. Int. J. Prev. Med. 2020; 11: e59.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Isfahan University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
32577189 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Aggressive behaviors have increasing trend in children and adolescents all over the world. This study aimed to perform a systematic review on the association between screen time activities and aggressive behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
children; Adolescents; aggressive behaviors; screen time