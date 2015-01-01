SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Henry BF. Prof Dev (Phila) 2019; 22(2): 3-10.

(Copyright © 2019)

32577076 PMCID

Abstract

People involved with gangs experience a disproportionate amount of violence and trauma which can lead to the development of mental health and substance use disorders. This paper arms social workers with knowledge and skills to assess and intervene with gang-involved patients. A review of the rates of mental health and substance use disorders within the population is provided, including a discussion of theoretical frameworks to understand how gang involvement relates to mental health and substance use disorders. Finally, a review of evidence-based practices for treating gang-involved patients is provided.


Language: en
