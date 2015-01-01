Abstract

Hormonal contraception is widely used among young women, and mood changes are common side effects. Little focus has been drawn towards more serious mood disorders. Recent investigations have shown an association between hormonal contraceptive use and depression, suicide attempt and suicide. The highest relative risks for those side effects have been reported among adolescents. All types of hormonal contraceptive methods seem to influence women's mood. In this review, we recommend a greater focus on potential psychological side effects and increased attention when prescribing hormonal contraceptive products.

Language: da