Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Boston Criteria and the Abbreviated Burn Severity Index are two widely accepted models for predicting mortality in burn patients. We aimed to elucidate whether these models are able to predict risk of mortality in patients who sustain burns while smoking on home oxygen given their clinical fragility.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of 48 patients admitted to our burn center from November 2013 to September 2017 who sustained a burn while smoking on home oxygen. Yearlong mortality was the primary outcome of the investigation; secondary outcomes included discharge to facility, length of stay, and need for tracheostomy. We calculated the expected mortality rate for each patient based on Boston Criteria and Abbreviated Burn Severity Index and compared the mortality rate observed in our cohort.



RESULTS: Patients in our cohort suffered a 54% mortality rate within a year of injury, compared to a 23.5% mortality predicted by Boston Criteria, which was found to be statistically significant by chi-square analysis (p <0.05). Abbreviated Burn Severity Index predicted mortality was 19.7%. While the absolute value of difference in mortality was greater, this was not significant on chi-square analysis due to sample size. Our secondary outcomes revealed 42% discharge to facility, average length of stay of 6.2 days, and 6.25% required tracheostomy.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients whose burns are attributable to smoking on home oxygen may have an increased risk of mortality than prognostication models would suggest. This bears significant clinical impact, particularly regarding family and provider decision-making in pursuing aggressive management.

Language: en