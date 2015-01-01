SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Caceres A, Shlobin NA, Lam S, Zamora J, Segura JL. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00381-020-04739-8

32583149

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the spelling of the last name of one of the co-authors. The corresponding author did not notice that the last name of one of the co-authors, Nathan Shlobin, was misspelled as "Schlobin". The correct spelling of his last name is "Shlobin". Given in this article is the corrected author name.

Language: en
