Abstract

Background and Objectives: The increasing number of senior drivers may introduce new road risks due to age-related declines in physical and cognitive abilities. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been proposed as solutions to minimize age-related declines, thereby increasing both senior safety and mobility. This study examined factors that influence seniors' attitudes toward adopting ADAS after significant exposure to the technology in naturalistic settings.



Research Design and Methods: This study recruited 18 senior drivers aged 70-79 to drive vehicles equipped with ADAS for 6 weeks in their own environments. Afterward, each participant was enrolled in 1 of the 3 focus group sessions to discuss their changes in attitude toward ADAS based on their driving experiences. We applied structural topic modeling (STM) on the focus group transcripts to reveal key topics deemed important to seniors.



Results: STM revealed 5 topics of importance for seniors. In order of prevalence, these were (i) safety, (ii) confidence concerning ADAS, (iii) ADAS functionality, (iv) user interface/usability, and (v) non-ADAS-related features. Based on topics and associated keywords, seniors perceived safety improvement with ADAS but expressed concerns about its limitations in coping with adverse driving conditions. Experience and training were suggested for improving seniors' confidence in ADAS. Blind spot alert and adaptive cruise control received the most discussion regarding perceived safety and comfort.



Discussion and Implications: This study indicated that promoting road safety for senior drivers through ADAS is feasible. Acceptance and appropriate use of ADAS may be supported through intuitive and senior-friendly user interfaces, in-depth training programs, and owner's manuals specifically designed and tested for senior drivers.

